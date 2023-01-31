Algerian Football Player Dies Suddenly During the ‘African Nations Championship’ Match [VIDEO]

In a story not covered by the American media, an Algerian football (soccer) player tragically died suddenly during a match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday Jan 24, 2023.

The Algerian football community is mourning as it hosts this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN), a biennial African national association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football.

Ben Idir Mehenni suddenly collapsed on the pitch a few minutes before the end of the match against MC Rouiba.

The incident occurred at the Reghaia stadium.

Ben Idir Mehenni suddenly collapsed on the pitch a few minutes before the end of the match against MC Rouiba. The incident occurred at the Reghaia stadium.

According to local media, Mehenni was rushed to the Reghaia hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ben Idir Mehenni is a football player playing for the Algerian football club ‘Union Sportive de Oued Amizour.’

You can watch the video below. Grahpic Content Warning:

The Algerian Football Federation paid tributes to Ben Idir Mehenni on their Twitter account.

The Vice President of the Mauritanian Football Federation, Abab Amgar Deing, also died in Algeria while he was on the Mauritanian national team competing in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Algerian Football Federation also paid tributes to Amgar Deing.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



