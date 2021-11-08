Alex Sheppard: We Are Only One Arrest Away From Decertifying the 2020 Election

Many conservatives have gotten quite frustrated at how long it’s taking to expose the stolen election of 2020. Alex Sheppard joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down where we are at, what’s taking so long, what we know and what it would take to decertify. According to Alex, it would only take a single arrest.

Listen to the full show on iTunes!

The 2020 Election was stolen… that is a fact. Joe Biden is nothing more than the Alleged President, and the duly elected President of the United States is not in the White House. This has been proven time and time again as more information comes out exposing all the different ways that the enemies of our nation stole this election.



Many conservatives who have been following the evidence are getting restless waiting for the hammer to drop and having the entire case blow wide open. We’ve gotten our hopes up time and time again, only for it to not be The Kraken.



Alex Sheppard has been following the Arizona Audits extremely closely and doing all that he can to get the word out about the findings that have come out of this forensic audit. He’s extremely encouraged because they’ve proven that there’s more than enough evidence to decertify the election in the state of Arizona.



With everything from SharpieGate to ballots being cast on illegal ballots to thousands of returned ballots that were never sent out to voting machines that were illegally connected to the internet, no matter which way you slice it, the election that occurred in Arizona had enough illegal activity to warrant decertifying. In fact, with all of these legitimate concerns, the election never should have been certified in the first place!



So the question that I had for Alex was where are we in the process of exposing the fraud and what’s the path to making this right. Currently, in Arizona it’s all in the hands of Attorney General Mark Brnovich. There are more than thirty crimes that are on his desk that he needs to prosecute. From the outside looking in, it appears that he’s dragging his feet. However, Alex is hopeful that he’s doing his due diligence and may have actually hired the right investigators to gather more hard evidence.



As Alex stated, we are only one arrest away from decertifying the election. An arrest would legitimize the findings of the Arizona Audit and would give more than enough incentive for the state of Arizona to vote to decertify.



Arizona just might be the first domino to fall that will lead to more states voting to decertify. The evidence has proven that Joe Biden is not the duly elected President of the United States. If we do not fix the 2020 Election, we do not have a vote and the upcoming mid-terms and elections do not matter. The powers-that-be will decide the future of our nation, instead of the voters.



If you want any say in the future of this nation, we must fix the 2020 Election. We cannot forward until it’s resolved.

Sponsors:

– Our Gold Guy – Talk to IRA about whether investing in gold is right for you. Let them know Jeff sent you at http://ourgoldguy.com

– Freedom First Apparel – Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...