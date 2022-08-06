Alex Jones Verdict Is In: It Should Scare the Hell Out of Americans

ALEX JONES VEDICT IS IN by Pastor Todd Coconato of Remnant News:

Something happened today that most people aren’t paying much attention to but should…

Alex Jones, a man that some have ridiculed, yet no one can deny his passion and hard work in standing up for the constitutional rights of all Americans, was fined substantially by a Texas court. (And by the way much of what he has warned about for years has come to pass….and he has been more credible than most news media in many cases!!!)

Today he was fined 45 million dollars. Yesterday, 4.1 million dollars.

A Texas jury on Friday ordered radio host Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the supposed “suffering” he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a not as the mainstream media were reporting.

The total — $49.3 million — is less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six teachers killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

This trial marks the first time Mr. Jones has been held financially liable for offering an alternative narrative about the massacre, claiming it was orchestrated by the government to tighten gun laws…but NOT the first time they have gone after him. Alex has been a target for YEARS now and so have many in his orbit as well. They have looked for anything and everything they possibly could find against this man. The question we have is this: How is he in any way responsible for what happened at Sandy Hook? Because of something he said afterwards?

This is the problem…so now they have Alex Jones pay for something he said in the tune of 49 million dollars? Not something he did…something he said! Think about this. Is this changing the 1st amendment of the US Constitution?

How many people have threatened me and yet authorities tell me there is nothing they can do about it? People over the years have threatened my life, and many people like me who speak out and stand up for truth, religious liberty, and also offer alternative ideas, thoughts, discussions, and conversations that sometimes question the mainstream corporate media’s narrative. A mainstream media that is 90% owned by 6 corporations. The same corporations pushing the “woke” agenda on us all. They also defame us and yet we are told there is nothing they can do about it. Yet he has to pay 49 million dollars? How is this fair?

I find this very troubling. To me, this is a slippery slope. Alex was one of the first to get banned from social media. Then, thousands of other accounts soon followed. Will they start listening to all podcasts and people in the alternative media, conservative talk radio, church sermons online, and fine them too? Is this the next stage in the push toward communism and total censorship of anyone who doesn’t agree with their agenda and narrative?

What is happening to freedom of speech in America? How many more of our rights will we lose? Will this post be censored or taken down also? Where is the endgame to all of this?

This should be alarming to us all. Very alarming. It sets a new legal precedent and opens the door for many similar types of lawfare nationwide. It’s also one more step toward a social credit score system here in the US.

It’s time Americans realize what’s going on here. We must defend constitutional rights and freedom of speech, even when we might not fully agree. Everyone should care about freedom of speech. Otherwise, we lose our way of life as Americans forever.

