Just when you thought this entire story couldn’t get any weirder, it’s now came to light that the woman that Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed is the wife of an attorney who works for the firm that’s representing Michael Sussmann. The same Michael Sussmann that was just indicted by John Durham.

The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor and producer Alec Baldwin with a loaded gun (supposed to be a prop gun, but it wasn’t) on Thursday, is a corporate lawyer in Latham & Watkins Los Angeles office.

Matt Hutchins joined Latham as an associate this year. Earlier he was an in house lawyer at an entertainment company and practiced at Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, & Floam, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hutchins told news outlets on Friday that he had spoken with Baldwin and said the actor was supportive. Hutchins could not be reached for comment. A Latham spokesperson declined to comment as well.

Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the incident, which also left the film’s director, Joel Souza, injured.

It’s now been determined that it was live ammo in the gun, and it was not a prop gun. You can’t call it a prop gun if it has live ammo in it.

Baldwin posted on social media Friday that he was in shock, writing, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins, 42, who was originally from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, once worked as an investigative reporter in Europe, according to her website.

She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019, according to her website biography.

Durham indicted Sussmann for making false statements to the FBI in 2016, and he has since resigned from his bawfirm Perkins Coie.

Sussmann’s legal team has tried to claim that the indictment was politically motivated. Sussmann is represented by Latham & Watkins partners Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth. The attorneys said the charge was based on “politics, not facts” and accused Durham of using the indictment to “advance a conspiracy theory he has chosen not to actually charge.”

