Alec Baldwin: ‘I Didn’t Pull the Trigger’

In one of the strangest and most bizarre interviews that lasted an hour Thursday night, Alec Baldwin claimed he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin told AB News’ George Stephanopoulos, reportedly his longtime friend, that eh doesn’t even feel guilty about the incident that also wounded director Joel Souza.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin is getting roasted on social media for his claims.

Alec Baldwin: “No, no" I don’t feel guilty about killing Halyna Hutchins pic.twitter.com/BQmU0dB3ou — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of "Rust."



Watch TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @ABC and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021

Alec Baldwin’s PR team is paying a lot of money to flood the zone with his magic gun theory. pic.twitter.com/vvWU1GDfgf — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 2, 2021

Hillary/Hilaria Baldwin posted this last night- looks to be after the ABC interview – same outfit. Is she trying to make him into the victim? #AlecBaldwin pic.twitter.com/6pX7cf8goI — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 3, 2021

Alec Baldwin claims he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a new ABC Interview@StephenGutowski tells me it's "possible, but unlikely"



Have a listen @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/72qEt5N2BB — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) December 3, 2021

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin wants you to believe guns shoot by themselves. — RΞAL (@P8R1OT_REDUX) December 2, 2021

Dear @AlecBaldwin Guns don’t go off by themself. You pointed it at a person and pulled the trigger. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 2, 2021

