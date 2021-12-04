Alec Baldwin: ‘I Didn’t Pull the Trigger’

In one of the strangest and most bizarre interviews that lasted an hour Thursday night, Alec Baldwin claimed he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin told AB News’ George Stephanopoulos, reportedly his longtime friend, that eh doesn’t even feel guilty about the incident that also wounded director Joel Souza.
“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”
Baldwin is getting roasted on social media for his claims.
