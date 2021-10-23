ALEC BALDWIN FIRES ‘PROP GUN’ ON MOVIE SET THAT KILLS CINEMATOGRAPHER AND INJURES DIRECTOR​

Two people were shot after a prop firearm was discharged during filming, according to authorities who were called to the movie set. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun, striking the film’s director, Joel Souza, and director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office on Thursday evening. ​The accident occurred on the set of the filming of the movie “Rust.”​



Officials said Halyna Hutchins, 42 was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, the state’s only Level 1 trauma center where she was pronounced dead.



Souza, 48. was taken by an ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and is receiving emergency care, was reported by officials.



The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed in the shooting according to authorities.



The Western, starring Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles of “Supernatural,” began filming this month at Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch, a film location in Santa Fe, New Mexico, an often-used location for western movies.



Baldwin is also a co-producer on the film, which was written and directed by Joel Souza. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and the afore mentioned Jensen Ackles are slated to appear in the movie with Baldwin.



“Rust” centers around a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher in the 1880’s, according to the film’ logline.



The film crew has halted production following the accident, a producer said.

