Alabama Basketball Player CHARGED with Capital Murder for Fatally Shooting Woman on Strip in Tuscaloosa [VIDEO]

An insane story is brewing out of Alabama as one of the basketball players has been charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris on the strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning.

Tuscaloosa police say they have arrested two men charged and it was over a minor argument between the suspects and the victim.

“Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning” a local Tuscaloosa reporter said Sunday evening.

Miles cried in the police vehicle after he was arrested and marched by police.

Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023

20-year-old Micheal Lynn Davis was also charged with Capital Murder.

Miles was noticed missing on December 28 for Alabama’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.

The two men are in jail without bond.

He’s out with a personal matter,” Oats said. “We’re not sure how long he’ll be out. We’re supporting him through it and trying to help him through it. That’s why he wasn’t on the bench tonight. It’s a personal matter. Not an injury. Not quite how long he’ll be out.”

Miles did not play in Alabama’s next three games against Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas earlier this month. He appeared on the court in athletic clothes for Alabama’s pre-game warmups ahead of its game Saturday against LSU in Coleman Coliseum, but an hour before tip-off, Alabama issued a statement about Miles.

“Alabama men’s basketball announced that junior Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury,” the statement read. “Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original injury. After consulting with medical staff and Andrews’ Sports Medicine foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Norman Waldrop, it was determined to withhold Miles from basketball activities moving forward and focus on his rehabilitation.”

Miles was on the bench for Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU and was seen celebrating with his teammates, captured below by the Associated Press Photographer.

Alabama’s bench cheers a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

