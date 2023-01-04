News

Al Roker Returns to the 'Today' Show Friday After Missing 2 Months with Blood Clots and Hospitalizations

Fans of the Today show have been waiting on the long overdo return of weatherman and personality Al Roker to the today show, and it looks as though the wait is over.

Roker is set to return to the show this Friday.

The longtime weatherman has been out since November after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

The blood clot has unfortunately led to two hospitalizations for Roker.

Roker missed weeks of work and the issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

His excited co-workers announced his return on the show Tuesday.

