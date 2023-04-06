Airline Pilot ‘Mistakenly’ Detained by Federal Agents During ‘Training Exercise’ at Boston Hotel

An airline pilot that was staying at a Boston hotel was detained in error during what the FBI is calling a “training exercise” involving federal agents on Tuesday.

Sources said the Delta Airlines employee was handcuffed and interrogated for approximately 30 minutes until agents realized their mistake.

An FBI Spokesperson confirmed a hotel guest was “mistakenly” detained during the exercise.

Former FBI agent and whistleblower Kyle Seraphin chimed in as well.

That moment when you have to break it to your ASAC: “So boss – we kinda mistook ‘Delta Force’ for Delta Airlines… basically we just arrested a pilot for no reason. But it could happen to anyone, right?”

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. inside the Revere Hotel on Stuart Street in Boston, where FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said the FBI Boston Division and U.S. Department of Defense were cooperating on a training exercise.

Details of the exercise have not been shared by the FBI, although they said no one was injured.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” Setera wrote in a statement.

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” Setera also said. “The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate.”

Seraphin added the following:

The @FBIBoston field office has reported done training for years with a certain Tier 1 Special Mission Unit. This is a highly trained and volunteer group of operators the Agents track, apprehend, and interrogate using DOD techniques- and as I understand, not FBI protocols.

Until they screw it up and grab a random airline pilot. This would fall under detention/arrest (and maybe kidnapping ) without probable cause. Is someone going to lose a job for this “innocent mistake?”

