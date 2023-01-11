Air Force Football Offensive Lineman Dies at 21 After ‘Medical Emergency’

Another day, and another young person has “died suddenly” this time an Air Force Academy cadet and offensive lineman on the collegiate football team.

Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for the Falcons football team, died after a “medical emergency” on his way to class on Monday, the school announced. He was 21 years old.

Air Force says that first responders attempted to resuscitate the Lake Charles, Louisiana native but were unsuccessful. No specific cause of death has been reported.

From Air Force Academy:

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Brown’s teammates were reportedly told of his death before classes on Tuesday and offered “a full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals and others were already in place for cadets, faculty and staff.”

Brown a two star recruit in the Class of 2020, joined Air Force after a year at the school’s nearby prep school and was part of a program that went 10-3 in both of his seasons.

Air Force’s Head Football Coach made the following statement:

Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated. We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family, teammates, and those who served with this young man.

Thanks to our friends at Fox News and Yahoo for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



