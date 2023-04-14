Agenda47: Liberating America from Biden’s Regulatory Onslaught Announcement by Donald J. Trump (VIDEO INSIDE)

No longer will unelected members of the Washington Swamp be allowed to act as the fourth branch of our Republic.
Joe Biden and the Washington swamp have tanked our Nation’s economy, thanks to costly regulations and unchecked bureaucracy. The size and scope of the federal government is growing out of control, at immense cost to American taxpayers.
President Trump will not let this continue. When he returns to office, he will implement an America First economic agenda to rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world.
President Doanld J. Trump’s Plan Will:
Implement an Executive Order requiring that for every one new regulation added to the books, TWO old regulations must be removed
Implement a regulatory budget, putting a hard cap on the cost of regulations to the U.S. economy
Require that all agency regulatory guidance is posted publicly in a central database, ensuring transparency
Ban bureaucrats from taking enforcement action based on informal guidance alone
Rein in independent regulatory agencies, such as the FCC and the FTC, bringing them back under Presidential authority, as the Constitution demands
Create an ultra-streamlined federal regulatory framework specifically for Freedom Cities
Require all federal employees to pass a new Civil Service test demonstrating an understanding of our Constitutional limited government
