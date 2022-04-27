AFTER NEW HARVARD KENNEDY SCHOOL POLL SHOWING BIDEN’S RATINGS IN CONSTANT DECLINE AND TURMOIL, CNN HOST SAYS HE’S ‘IN A LOT OF TROUBLE’

In a new poll released Monday, President Joe Biden’s approval rating within a key Democratic voting bloc has fallen to a new low, according to the Harvard Kennedy School poll.



The poll found that Biden’s job approval rating among Americans aged 18-29 fell to forty-one percent, compared to fifty-nine percent in the spring of 2021 and forty-six percent in the fall of 2021. Of respondents who voted in 2020, sixty-two percent reported voting for Biden.



Even while fifty-two percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, many view him an ineffective president in general, according to the poll.



Among young voters, turnout is expected to match 2018’s record-breaking turnout, according to the poll.



Declining approval rating for President Biden among youth matches a decline across the board in support of Joe Biden. Four other April polls found Biden’s approval rating between 33% and 43%. This has prompted CNN reporters to note that Biden was “in a lot of trouble.”



Biden’s approval has also plummeted among other heavily-Democratic voting blocs, including black voters and Hispanics, which should be very concerning to the Biden administration and Democrats, in general.



Some of the disillusionment with Biden appears to be driven by inflation. Only thirty-four percent of respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the economy in the Harvard poll. An April Americans for Prosperity poll found sixty-one percent of Americans blamed Biden for price increases and seventy-five percent reported that inflation had impacted their spending decisions.



The most recent excuses from Biden have blamed outside factors for the soaring inflation. Biden recently wrote, “Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: COVID and Vladimir Putin.”



The Harvard Kennedy poll conducted a survey of 2,513 young Americans between March 9 and March 22, with a margin of error of 2.89%.



