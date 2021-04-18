After Months of Refusing to Say It, Biden FINALLY Calls Border a “CRISIS” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and his administration have fought with reporters and media for months about what’s happening on the southern border. Refusing to call it a crisis, and saying it’s exaggerated.

Well that all changed on Saturday as Biden was leaving a golf course in New Jersey.

Biden briefly spoke with reporters after playing a round of golf at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. He’s been under heavy criticism from progressives after they announced on Friday that they would be leaving President Trump’s refugee cap of 15,000 in place.

It was later announced that they would be revising the cap in May.

Biden, in response to a question about the refugee cap, “We’re gonna increase the number. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are gonna increase the number.”

