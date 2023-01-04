After Being Freed from Prison, Bill Cosby Announces 2023 Comeback [AUDIO INSIDE]

Bill Cosby indicated last week on a radio talk show that he might begin touring in the year to come, making a comeback after being freed from prison.

Cosby made the comments Wednesday during an interview with “WHG Talk” host Scott Spears.

Cosby, who is 85, was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and spent three years in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2021 on a technicality.

Prior to his conviction Cosby faced repeated accusations of sexual assault.

“The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer,” he said.

“The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we quote-unquote get out of this mess,” he said.

“I know who my enemies happen to be, and I know why they are my enemies,” Cosby said.

Cosby said life is looking up.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said.

Spears then asked Cosby if he would return to the stage in the coming year.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he said.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s representative, said Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring,” according to Variety.

“We have so many — I mean, hundreds of thousands of supporters just asking for him to do a show,” Wyatt said, according to NPR. “We have so many promoters across the country. He is in high demand.”

Wyatt told NPR that he does not think pending lawsuits against Cosby will impact Cosby’s plans.

“People have looked at the allegations, they’ve looked at the information, and it’s a money grab,” Wyatt said.

In December, five women sued Cosby in New York state, taking advantage of a state law that has temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. Most of the allegations against Cosby in the suits stem from the 1970s and 1980s, but one dates back to 1969.

Wyatt told Variety the suits were “frivolous.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



