After Assaulting Citizens Commissioners Declare Free Speech a “Public Health Crisis” in Heated Town Hall

Today’s town hall in Las Vegas fell to pieces as security felt the need to assault members of the public including me. I was personally shoved and chest bumped by a security guard who’s also on video shoving others as well. When he refused to give his name to either me or my friend Mack Miller who is currently a candidate for Lt Governor, they subsequently dragged him out and threw Miller to the floor so hard he blacked out. He is currently receiving care.

Here’s the video of the assault that my video misses:

Things initially got rowdy when Chairman Marilyn Kilpatrick felt the need to get up out of her chair during recess to chastise a member of the audience for having his mask off while he was drinking, long after he had already put his mask back on and gave up trying to drink his coffee. Keep in mind commissioner Tick Segerblum (who has been caught all over town breaking his own forced mask mandate) had his mask off for over 10 when he thought no one was looking:

As Americans are learning these “rules” don’t seem to ever apply to the people that mandate them. None of these people care what the public wants or what our Constitution protects. These people are tyrants, they are not our “elected” officials. This is NOT how politicians act when they’re worried about their seat, this is how they act when they know fraud is on their side. Nevada is in crisis. Since covid began Governor Sisolak has illegally granted himself “emergency powers” for which he is refusing to relinquish. I will not hold my breath for our 4 time arrested Attorney General to do his job and uphold the law either. We have mandatory masks here whether you’re inside or outside, vaccinated or unvaccinated. We have forced vaccinations on our health care workers, teachers, and anyone that wants to see a football game for which we are already boycotting and walking off for. We hold rallies on the strip where thousands of people come to protest despite the heat…and the local news won’t even report on it.

What’s the next step of recourse for us here in Nevada? We can’t even get an election audit to see if these crooks are even supposed to be in their seats. The people we believe are committing the fraud, are the ones that are supposed to be in charge of investigating it. They’re not going to incriminate and arrest themselves. What the hell are we supposed to do? It’s clear that we will not win this through this corrupt legislation, We the American people are going to have to ramp up our protests, be more combative with not complying, and get in these tyrants face every chance we get. You don’t get to illegally strip the rights away from millions of people and not feel the consequences of their wrath. I will never condone violence because I know they will only use it against us….but it’s still legal last I checked to be an angry, mouthy, relentless asshole that knows that righteousness is on their side. 🇺🇸

Please contact these tyrants below this video and let them know that they have gone too far. Here is how they voted:

My closing statement on all this:

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- District B. Chairman, ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

If you’d like to participate in demanding a forensic audit in Nevada, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow updated news about the Nevada Audit and other local news either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

