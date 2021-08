As the scene continues to spiral out of control in Afghanistan, the Taliban have seized control of Kabul and the presidential palace.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani relinquished power to an interim government led by Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

In the video below, you can see the Taliban commander saying his fighters have taken control of all Afghan Government Headquarters in Kabul.

What a disaster and embarrassment this has been for the Biden administration and America.

