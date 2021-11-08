AEW President Tony Khan Says Star Wrestler John Moxley Has Entered Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

The owner of TNT and TBS watched All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan took to social media late last week to announce that one of his star wresters has entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

Khan who is a billionaire and also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise has taken the wrestling world by storm with his new promotion in the last couple of years. Hitting WWE in both ratings and elevating talent that the WWE squandered.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Moxley WWE fans may remember was a part of the famed Shield faction with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our thoughts and prayers to Moxley during this difficult time. We know that God will pull him through.

I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Moxley is a former WWE and AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He will be missed during this time.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...