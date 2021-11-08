AEW President Tony Khan Says Star Wrestler John Moxley Has Entered Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

The owner of TNT and TBS watched All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan took to social media late last week to announce that one of his star wresters has entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”
Khan who is a billionaire and also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise has taken the wrestling world by storm with his new promotion in the last couple of years. Hitting WWE in both ratings and elevating talent that the WWE squandered.
Moxley WWE fans may remember was a part of the famed Shield faction with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
All of us at The DC Patriot send our thoughts and prayers to Moxley during this difficult time. We know that God will pull him through.
Moxley is a former WWE and AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He will be missed during this time.
Real Online home based work to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this just awesome for dertails. For more details. For more detail visit the given link……… https://clickherefordetail1.blogspot.com