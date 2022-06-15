AEW Owner Tony Khan Suspends Jeff Hardy Without Pay for Alleged DUI, Offers to Help With Treatment for Substance Abuse Issues

As many of you may have heard by now, Pro Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy was arrested for an alleged DUI early Monday morning in Florida.

AEW Owner Tony Khan has released the following statement.

Khan who also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, has an upstart nationally televised wrestling promotion named All Elite Wrestling with TV deals on TBS and TNT on Wednesday and Friday nights respectively.

Khan also owns London’s Fulham FC one of the premier soccer clubs in the world, as well as True Media Sports. He is a mogul and his brands are growing rapidly. We’re sure he didn’t take this news lightly.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated here at The DC Patriot.

