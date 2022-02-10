Actor Tyrese Gibson Asks for ‘Prayer Warriors’ with Emotional Address as His Mother Battles Covid in ICU

Hollywood actor and musician Tyrese Gibson is asking his fans to pray for his mother’s healing as she battles pneumonia and Covid-19 in the ICU.

The Fast and Furious star revealed that his mother, Priscilla Murray, was in the ICU and in a Coma.

He explained that she had pneumonia first, and then contracted Covid-19.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught Covid. They got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” Gibson wrote on Instagram. “This has been going on all week. I haven’t posted. I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors.”

The 43-year-old said that he was in the middle of filming a movie when he found out about his mother’s condition.

After arriving at the hospital on Monday, Gibson shared that he was at his mother’s side and she was fighting for her life. He thanks his friends and fans for their “outpouring of prayers.”

“Since I’ve arrived I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother … I feel this powerful overwhelming (sense) of calm … That feeling that my mother prays and calls on Jesus every day so none of this medicine attached can do what He’s already done.”

He continued, “Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH!!!! Life belongs to You and I’m so grateful that You have blessed my mother to see another day … Amen Amen Amen!!!!!!!!!!”

He recalled that he’s had difficulties with his mother over the years yet none of that mattered – only her health.

“We’ve had our share of issues over the years, but as I sit here, I’m thanking God for every breath,” he said. “I’m so grateful. She’s right here … so grateful for every breath. All of the sudden, every issue, every misunderstanding, the way my childhood was, how I was raised … different issues that I find myself holding onto, God has a way of getting rid of everything that you’re carrying. As I’m sitting here, my mom is in a coma. All I want is for her to continue to inhale and exhale. That’s all I want.”

Gibson encouraged his followers to forgive others and not to hold a grudge for any wrongdoings brought against them.

“I can tell you as I sit here right outside of this door, there is not one piece of bitter resentment, hostility or anger or anything about my childhood that matters more than my mother getting up,” the actor stated. “What I would ask with my traumas and my pain that I’m experiencing right now, I just ask that, please call that brother or sister, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather … just forgive them. Forgive them. Nobody is perfect.”

Lastly, Gibson posted that he had to return to work; however, doctors were keeping him updated.

Thanks to our friends at CBN News for contributing to this article.

