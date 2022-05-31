Actor Jon Voight Says Americans Should Have to Undergo ‘Proper Testing’ for Gun Ownership

Conservative actor Jon Voight went liberal with his remarks about the Texas shooting in Ulvade, Texas with remarks saying that Americans should have to undergo “proper testing” in order to own a firearm, which goes against everything our founding fathers ever stood for to keep this nation free.

It’s not about left right, guns no guns, this about brains that are disfunctioning, this is mental. This is not about healthy human beings serving the country with arms to bear or even the right of this constitution for bearing arms. It is a right to use arms with proper purpose to defend one’s safety, we must not allow mental illness to take away our right to bear arms.

Voight then spoke of those killed by the gunman, saying “These innocent souls…are children of God. I must remind us all that God will take home these angels.”

While his sentiment is in the right place, allowing a tyrannical government to decide who can and can’t own a firearm, is completely counter productive to our Constitutional Republic.

My soul cries for all lost (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/7kvzu6j8hu — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 28, 2022

Jon’s heart may be in the right place, but he’s wrong as hell about this as I stated on my social platforms!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...