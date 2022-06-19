Actor Dean Norris Message to You on Gas Prices: ‘If You Love Capitalism So Much Then Shut the F*** Up’

It doesn’t take long for those in Hollywood’s stupidity to catch up to them, but for Dean Norris it happened in one dreadful sentence he bellowed out with blowhard status.

Actor Dean Norris has a message for capitalism supporters who are displeased about the sky-high gas prices they have been facing lately: They can just “stfu,” Norris said, using an abbreviation for the profane expression shut the f*** up.

“Youre not getting ‘robbed’ at the pump. You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu,” Norris tweeted on Wednesday.

Yes, Dean, because being socialist would really help this situation, since everyone in the world pays more for gasoline than Americans genius. But please, tell us more?

What do you think America, still a fan of Dean’s?

