ABC News Accused of Election Interference and Censorship for Blaring Trump Text Banner at Mar-a-Lago Nationally Televised Event

While showing clips from former President Donald Trump’s speech given Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, ABC News apparently blurred out the “Text Trump to 88022” banner on the podium. This was done intentionally as an obvious effort to curb Trump’s campaign’s fundraising efforts.

Prominent conservatives took to Twitter to call the legacy media organization out for the move, calling it “election interference,” while pointing out that the network has not blurred out Biden’s fundraising shortcodes.

ABC’s apparent effort to curb Trump’s fundraising comes as the former President of the United States has reeled in millions in the past few days thanks to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s legal persecution.

Fox News reported this week that Trump’s campaign has raised a blistering $8 million over the past few days.

In his speech given at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening, Trump hit Alvin Bragg for his politically-motivated prosecution of a former president and now-presidential candidate, saying, “And I never thought anything like this could happen in America.”

Trump added, “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Then Trump slammed Bragg for his political motivations saying, “Beginning with the radical left Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would ‘get President Trump.’ As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this incase, including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought.”

While many legal analysts have given Bragg bad news regarding his case, prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has defended Trum in the past, predicted that the former POTUS will be convicted.

