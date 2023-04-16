Abandoned Russian T-90 Tank from Ukraine War Mysteriously Appears at Louisiana Casino Truck Stop

A mysterious Russian tank has reportedly appeared on a highway in Louisiana, leaving many wondering where it came from and where it was headed. According to The War Zone, the tank was captured from the war in Ukraine and was abandoned in Kharkiv last year.

The tank was spotted at a truck stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, by employees at Peto’s Travel Center and Casino. They were surprised to find a Russian T-90A tank on a truck trailer in their parking lot, which is located off the Interstate 10 highway.

While the tank didn’t have any machine guns attached to it, it did have explosive reactive armor containers on the turret and a Shtora-1 armored fighting vehicle defense system, both of which are common for Russian T90 tanks.

Open-source intelligence groups, Oryx and Warspotting.net, who track military equipment used in Ukraine, stated that the tank most likely belonged to Russia’s 27th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade and was abandoned in Kharkiv Oblast in September last year.

The tank had yellow 9s on it, which is the marking the 92nd puts on their equipment. The groups stated that it was captured by Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

While some staff members at the truck stop said that a group of men dropped off the tank on Tuesday, claiming that the truck they were transporting it on had broken down and that they needed to travel to Houston to get a new one, nobody knows where the tank came from, or where it was supposed to go.

Spokespeople from two nearby military bases, one in Fort Polk and one in New Boston, Texas, said it did not immediately appear that the tank was headed there. The Fort Polk spokesperson stated that “it doesn’t seem likely the military would leave something like that unattended.”

The War Zone’s report could not be independently verified by Insider, and spokespeople for the Pentagon, the Russian military, and the Ukrainian Ground Forces have not yet responded to requests for comment.

It’s worth noting that since the start of Russia’s invasion last year, Ukrainian troops have been reusing captured Russian tanks in battle. This would be the first time one of these tanks would have appeared outside of the area of conflict. It remains to be seen what the tank’s fate will be, and whether it will be claimed by its rightful owner or continue to sit in the Louisiana truck stop.

