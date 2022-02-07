ABANDON SHIP: KAMALA HARRIS’ STAFF CONTINUES TO SEE STEADY FLOW OF RESIGNATIONS

The exodus of talent from the staff of Vice President Kamala Harris continues. This time, a report in the New York Post explains, it’s Kate Childs Graham, the head of the speechwriting team, who is to “leave the office.”



The departure is just the latest in a long list of staff members who have fled amid multiple reports of dysfunction and antagonism in the office.



Harris’ speeches have, in fact, created a ruckus even in her own party, with criticism from both insiders and outsiders to her recent comparison of the January 6. 2021, riot at the Capitol to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 where thousands died.



Then there was also the comparison to the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington by Islamic terrorists, where thousands also died..



It was last October and to mark Columbus Day, Harris blamed the U.S. for a “shameful past” that included European settlers ushering “in a wave of devastation for tribal nations.”



The Vice President was accused of being no less than “anti-American,” after that statement.



Last summer, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), blasted Harris for telling people from Guatemala to “not come” to the United States and become illegal aliens.



Graham is just the most recent staffer to leave Harris. Former communications director Ashley Etienne departed last year to pursue “other opportunities.”



And her deputy director of public engagement, Vincent Evans, has left. And spokeswoman Symone Sanders left. And aide Gil Duran has left.



Reports have documented that there’s also been conflicts between Harris and her staff and Joe Biden’s staff, because he’s given her assignments such as the crisis at the southern border that Biden created by canceling President Trump’s border security programs.



One report, however, also noted insiders have called Harris a “bully” in her dealings with her staff.

The Daily Wire has reported one staff member anonymously told the Washington Post, “With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So, you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”



It was the Daily Mail that concluded, “Joe Biden’s relationship with Kamala Harris is in crisis, with her staff furious that she is being ‘sidelined,’ while the president’s team are increasingly frustrated by how she is playing the American public.”



And it was CNN where the first reports of Harris’ dysfunctional office emerged, with its comment that, “Many current and former West Wing aides say that Vice President Kamala Harris is not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined, causing frustration among staffers.”

The report said those in the vice president’s circle are fuming that she’s not being “positioned” properly.



A column by Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times said bluntly, “Things have not gone well for Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only is she less popular than her boss, but according to one recent poll, she even broke Dick Cheney’s record for most unpopular sitting vice president.”



It continued, “The White House insists there’s nothing amiss in Harris-land, even as much of her senior staff is jumping ship. And that ship is leaking like a sieve. Festivus arrived early on Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Harris, with disgruntled and loyal staffers alike airing grievances on a daily basis.



“The complaints cover the waterfront: Harris is no fun to work for. She doesn’t do her homework and then blames the staff when she’s unprepared. Her defenders blame everyone but her. For starters, Biden hasn’t got her back. They claim, predictably, that right-wing media is racist and sexist. But they also say the mainstream media is ‘chasing incessantly negative stories and playing into undeniable structural issues of race and gender,’ in the words of Politico.”



The commentary noted, “Harris was a bad pick from the start. Her failed presidential campaign seemed to be based on the assumption that Twitter and TikTok likes would win delegates in the Democratic primary. Whatever personal charm she has, or skills she had as a prosecutor or a senator, hasn’t translated for a national audience.”



We appreciate our friends at the WND New Center for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...