Aaron Rodgers Wearing Anti-Cancel Culture Hoodie Says It’s Time to Have Conversations on ‘How to be Healthier’ and ‘About Legitimate COVID Treatments’

Aaron Rodgers has been the blunt victim of the Covid Nazis in America, and he’s fighting back. He’s a Super Bowl Champion, one of the greatest legendary quarterbacks in NFL history, and when he speaks, people listen.

That’s why the powers that be are so scared of this guy speaking out, and it’s amazing to see. With an Anti-Cancel Culture hoodie on, Aaron Rodgers fired shots this week.

Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” and discussed the NFL’s response to Covid-19 outbreaks and health protocols for those who came down with the virus during the season.

According to Packer News, at least 100 players tested positive last week alone, and the league has begun testing vaccinated players. Yes, we’re serious, even though Twitter bans those who claim the vaccinated can spread or catch Covid.

Rodgers pointed out that he’s frustrated by the lack of public conversation about health during the pandemic.

“The one frustration that I have in all of this is that throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been a real conversation around health, as far as giving people things to think about like how to be healthier, as far as your diet, and vitamins and exercise,” Rodgers said.

He continued, “The other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments. I’ve talked to a lot of friends who had COVID, including Joe [Rogan], and figured out a protocol that I had ready in case I got COVID.”

In November, Rodgers — during another interview with McAfee — discussed treatments to bolster one’s immune system, such as zinc, vitamin C, and more.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body, not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said during the November interview. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

During his own bout with coronavirus, Rogers said that he took ivermectin, zinc, and vitamin C and underwent monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he said that the treatments he chose to got the virus’ symptoms under control within 36 hours.

“I don’t understand why society and the NFL hasn’t talked about legitimate treatment options,” Rodgers said. “And monoclonal antibodies I believe is one of them.”

