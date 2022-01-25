Aaron Rodgers TORCHES Biden Over Covid Vaccine Taunt, Hammers Social Media Companies for ‘Censoring Dissenting Opinions’

The Packers may have unfortunately been eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday, but their future Hall of Fame Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is just getting warmed up when it comes to fighting the tyranny of the Biden Regime.

Rodgers rebuke of President Biden came after Biden, while he was touring tornado damage in Kentucky last month, told a Green Bay Packers fan that she needed to “tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” a reference to Rodgers and his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking with ESPN, Rodgers said that Biden and his administration are “not helping the conversation” by insisting that everyone received the COVID vaccine without sharing both the benefits and potential side effects of the shot.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four co-morbidities,” he continued. “And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

An ESPN editor added the following “editor’s note” under Rodgers’ remarks:

The CDC study found that in a group of 1.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and October 2021, 36 of them had a death associated with COVID-19 — and that of those 36 people, 28, or about 78%, had at least four of eight risk factors.

Rodgers unloaded on ESPN:

“When in the course of human history has the side that’s doing the censoring and trying to shut people up and make them show papers and marginalize a part of the community ever been [the correct side]?” Rodgers said. “We’re censoring dissenting opinions? What are we trying to do? Save people from being able to determine the validity on their own or to listen and to think about things and come to their own conclusion? Freedom of speech is dangerous now if it doesn’t align with the mainstream narrative? That’s, I think first and foremost, what I wanted people to understand, and what people should understand is that there’s censorship in this country going on right now.”

“Are they censoring terrorists or pedophiles? Criminals who have Twitter profiles? No, they’re censoring people, and they’re shadow-banning people who have dissenting opinions about vaccines,” Rodgers continued. “Why is that? Is that because Pfizer cleared $33 billion last year and Big Pharma has more lobbyists in Washington than senators and representatives combined? Why is the reason? Either way, if you want to be an open-minded person, you should hear both sides, which is why I listen to people like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough. I have people on the other side as well. I read stuff on the vaccine-hesitancy side, and I read stuff on the vaccines-are-the-greatest-thing-in-the-world side.”

“When you censor and make pariahs out of anybody who questions what you believe in or what the mainstream narrative is, that doesn’t make any sense,” Rodgers said.

