Aaron Rodgers Returns from Covid With a Vengeance, Packers Shut Out Seahawks 17-0; Did Joe Rogan’s Advice Work?

The mainstream media snickered and scoffed at Future NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he tested positive for Covid. Now just a week removed he’s beaten Covid and lead the Green Bay Packers to a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers threw for 292 yards and lead the Packers to a dominating win on Sunday.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

“I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I’m very proud of the research that went into that,” the Packers star added.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

“Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said. “If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?

"The organization & my teammates knew exactly what my status was.. there was nothing that was hidden. I have followed every single protocol & a lot of the protocols aren't based on science at all" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AZ6kjBrBvc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

“I have followed every single protocol to a T – minus the one I just mentioned because it actually makes no sense to me. My daily routine is the routine of an unvaccinated person.”

Rodgers said he consulted with Rogan about alternative treatments, including ivermectin, and called him a friend. In August, the FDA warned against those infected with COVID from using ivermectin.

In addition to stating his case for not getting vaccinated, Rodgers invoked Martin Luther King Jr.

“As an aside, the great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that made no sense.’ In my opinion, it makes no sense to me. I test every single day. Every single day,” Rodgers said.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...