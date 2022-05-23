A Word from God…It’s a “New Wineskin” Season by Pastor Todd Coconato

In Jesus’s day (when He walked the Earth as fully God and fully man), people used animal skins—like goatskin—for storing liquids. Fermented drinks like wine expanded, and since an old wineskin would already be stretched to its limit, the new wine would tear the seams.

This is why new wine needed to be preserved in new wineskins. As the wine expanded, the new skins would stretch to accommodate it. This is an important analogy and one we should take note of.

Jesus was making a very specific point to John the Baptist. It was here that He was going to do something completely new. If John (or anyone else) tried to make sense of it through a lens of old expectations and regulations, they’d miss the amazing thing that was happening. Through Jesus, God was redeeming the world to Himself. And if people expected this to look familiar to what God had done before, they wouldn’t understand. He did not come to abolish the law, but rather to fulfill it!

I believe this is a season of new wineskin. Let me explain…

The church continues to be in major season of disruption. A shaking if you will. There are many things, with spiritual significance, that are all happening at once. From biblical prophecy being fulfilled…to some false prophets/ministries being exposed…to major miracles signs and wonders…and even the beginning of what appears to be a massive harvest and great awakening…these are exciting and yet turbulent times! “The best of times and the worst of times at the same time”, as I like to say. And I don’t believe we are going back to “normal”…maybe ever again. But that’s ok. We were made for a time as this!

God has kept many of His best assets hidden for this specific time period. He has kept many “remnant believers” with powerful callings and anointings “hidden” in preparation for this hour. He waited to raise them up until now, so that they would not be assimilated into the old wineskin. Even though many of these “remnant” people have been around and in ministry for a while, God waited until this season to raise them up and expand their territory. This is strategic. More “no-names” will be raised up soon. This will continue as God is separating the wheat from the tares and is looking for those who have fought their lion and bear…warriors…who are ready to stand and fight (in a spiritual manner). The battle is not one of flesh and blood. It is absolutely spiritual to the core!

Old wineskin and new wineskin may clash at times. This is similar to how the Pharisees taunted and attacked Jesus. God is removing the leaven and religious spirit from the Body of Christ. He will expose the Pharisees and those who are in it for the wrong reasons. He will expose corruption. He will expose those who are building their own kingdoms rather than His Kingdom. This is not a time to mock God or bear false witness—those who do will be outed and taken out quickly. The hour is late and the time is short.

There is also an urgency. There must be. The remnant people understand this. They feel it in their Spirit. They know something big is happening. They sense more to come very soon. Those who lack urgency are not part of the new wineskin—anyone inquiring of the Holy Spirit understands that this is a very significant period of time as we are at a pivotal crossroads and moment of decision. The church is called to be the head and not the tail. We are meant to occupy until He comes!

Those who are seeking the Lord and in tune with the Spirit understand the feeling of anguish. We must be willing to pray, fast, contend, and call upon the name of the Lord. We must be bold and not allow fear to take root. We must learn how to spend time in the secret place and renew our strength in Christ. This is a time to be watchman on the wall. This is a time to be sober-minded. We must have ears to hear and eyes to see. We must learn to hear the voice of the Lord and operate in discernment. We are called to be obedient to the voice of the Lord.

It will become more and more clear who is old wineskin and who is new wineskin. Have grace, be merciful, and yet take note of your alignments. Also, be wise in whom you take counsel from. Some will get it, others will not. Find other remnant people who have a pure heart—pure streams. You will know them by their fruit.

This is an exciting season and I believe the church’s greatest hour. We know we have ‘one more round’. The end is not yet…but it is soon. Let’s take this time to be about the business of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords—Jesus! Don’t be afraid to call a spade a spade. Remember we are meant to be set apart. God also said to, “come out from among them”.

Don’t cast pearls before swine! If someone doesn’t get the vision, don’t look for everyone’s approval. God is giving great dreams and visions in this hour to His willing vessels. Strive to be in His perfect will. Live a lifestyle of repentance. Strive to be humble hearted. Show up, and say, “send me, I’ll go”. You will be used by God if you do this and make it about souls. If you are focused on souls, the business of the Lord, and seeking His perfect will, you will flourish…even in the middle of the storm!

Remember, Jesus is in the boat! He has the power to calm the winds and the sea! Rest and trust in Him. He is more than enough!

Hallelujah.

Pastor Todd Coconato

