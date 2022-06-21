A SIGN OF HOPE: The Cross Still Stands After Texas Church Burns to the Ground ‘A Sight to Behold’

A fire broke out and destroyed a Texas Church on Friday, leveling the building and destroying nearly everything inside it. Except for the most important thing that was still standing among the ruins.

The Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport caught fire, and it quickly consumed the structure, according to the Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2.

God speaks to us in miraculous ways as we’ve seen throughout history. This was like some we’ve seen before, like the Notre Dame Fire in Paris, France. Firefighters spotted a sign of hope still standing.

The Old Rugged Cross still stood and remained, the symbol of hope, and Christ’s death and resurrection for those of us in the Christian faith.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold,” the department said. “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there He shall be also.”

The insane heatwave that we’re seeing across America made it very difficult for the fire crew’s resources and safety, prompting officials to request aid from at least 11 other local and state agencies, the department said.

As firefighters continued to battle the blaze, the church roof began to collapse with crews still inside, according to fire officials. Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, we’ll keep you updated.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...