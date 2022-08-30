A.O.C. MISSES FILING HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE’S FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE DEADLINE 

Representative Alexander Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), also known as AOC, has missed the House Ethics Committee’s financial disclosure deadline of August 13, and this is the second time in her congressional career.​ Although Ocasio-Cortez is aware of the August 13 deadline, is not bothered as she mentions that the committee has a 30-day grace period.

According to her spokesperson, “The Committee provides a 30-day grace period before fines are levied. The Congresswoman plans to file before the period expires.” If late, the penalty is only $200 for missing the grace period.

Communications Director Lauren Hitt said AOC is in no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.

The documents are expected to be filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, as outlined in Title 1 of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978. “Financial Disclosure Reports include information about the source, type, amount, or value of the incomes of Members, officers, certain employees of the U.S. House of Representatives and related offices, and candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives,” the Clerk of the House said.

AOC, the democrat lawmaker, does not mind leaving the public in the dark about her finances. As required by federal law, Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine, a meager one at that.

This isn’t the first time AOC has refused to file her financial disclosures when due. In 2019, she filed her financial disclosure 30 days late in September 2020, narrowly escaping the Ethics Committee fine. This time, nine other representatives have also failed to file their 2021 financial disclosures in due time.

Paul Kamenar, National Legal and Policy Center attorney commented AOC’s actions saying, “Not only is she an admitted scofflaw, she’s a repeat offender. One must wonder whether she also files her income tax returns past the deadlines.”

Kamenar added, “Just like Ocasio-Cortez did in 2020 when she filed her 2019 report 30 days late after the 90-day extension, she’s at it again, blowing off the deadline for filing her 2021 filing that was due on august 13.”

In a press conference in April, she called for a congressional stock-trading ban. She said, “We are also tackling acrisis of faith in our institutions in the United States, and that exploitation of that crisis of faith is a direct threat to our democracy. It is our responsibility to ensure that we eliminate, again, that perception of impropriety because it is these perceptions than can be exploited to undermine our most sacred institutions.”

Last year, she disclosed that her net worth was between $3,000 and $45,000 as of 2020 and claimed to own no stocks. Kamenar suggested that she could be delaying the filing her financial disclosure because of concerns about her appearance at the Met Gala last year, wearing a designer dress that featured the phrase “Tax the Rich.”

