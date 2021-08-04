“A Mentality that Belongs in Stalinist Russia” Bill Maher SKEWERS Cancel Culture

Bill Maher has been hammering the cancel culture crowd for over a year now, and he unloaded yet again on his latest show on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher.’

Maher took to people being fired that worked for the Olympics based on things they did as a child, which is just sickening folks.

Here’s a few of Maher’s takes from this amazing segment.

How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics“

We have to cover our faces because other people didn’t cover their ass. #DeltaVariant

Maher continued with this gym, which is exactly what the cancel culture morons are doing to America.

“Remember when your teacher used to try to scare you, they’d say, ‘You know, this is going to go down on your permanent record,’” he said. “No longer an empty threat now.”

Bill Maher is a classic liberal, and we need more like him. It’s nice to see him standing for common sense, which he’s always done.

“This is called a purge,” Maher said of the climate in the U.S. and increasingly elsewhere. “It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we are living in have to get before people who say cancel culture is overblown have to admit that it is, in fact, an insanity that is swallowing up the world.”

“We live in a world where straight actors are told they can’t play gay roles and a white novelists aren’t allowed to imagine what it’s like to be a Mexican immigrant,” Maher said. “Even though trying to inhabit the life of someone else is almost the definition of empathy, the bedrock of liberalism.”

Do you agree with Maher, has the left finally went off the cliff?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...