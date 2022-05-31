News

A Memorial Day Message from The DC Patriot’s Julio Cahn

Julio Cahn May 30, 2022 No Comments

TODAY IS MEMORIAL DAY

​Today (Monday May 30) will be the most expensive holiday on the calendar.

Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drink with friends and family… is a debt…purchased by others.

This is not about all who’ve served…that day comes in the fall. This one is in honor of those who paid in life and blood; whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids alone, and whose kids only remembered them from pictures.

This isn’t simply a day off. This is a day to remember — that others paid for every free breath you and I ever get to take. Freedom.

The DC Patriot is honored to celebrate a day of remembrance for those special heroes, and God Bless their families and friends.

Julio Cahn

