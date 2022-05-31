A Memorial Day Message from The DC Patriot’s Julio Cahn

TODAY IS MEMORIAL DAY
Today (Monday May 30) will be the most expensive holiday on the calendar.
Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drink with friends and family… is a debt…purchased by others.
This is not about all who’ve served…that day comes in the fall. This one is in honor of those who paid in life and blood; whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids alone, and whose kids only remembered them from pictures.
This isn’t simply a day off. This is a day to remember — that others paid for every free breath you and I ever get to take. Freedom.
The DC Patriot is honored to celebrate a day of remembrance for those special heroes, and God Bless their families and friends.