There is indeed a crisis of truth in the world that we live in right now. Indoctrination within high schools and colleges are rampaging with students buying the nonsense that they are hearing. History is being removed from history books and is being replaced with progressive propaganda and liberal doctrine. The indoctrination has caused millennials and generation z, especially, a great harm to their intellect and the way that these people live their lives. It is a tragic sight to see as someone who is one of the members of gen z. The guest on this episode agrees with this as well.

On this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective, Alex interviews The Savvy Truth. Savvy is a 17 year old Conservative, Christian, Cowgirl who loves God, Guns, the Second Amendment, Trump, and TRUTH. She is also a correspondent for Right America Media. In this episode, Alex and Savvy discuss the crisis of truth that is going on today. Many people who are our age either do not know the truth, refuse to listen to the truth, or know the truth and stay silent about the truth. Both Savvy and Alex agree that enough is enough and it is time to speak up about the truth. We are tired of hearing the term “Silent Majority” all the time. It is truly nonsense. If you are going to claim that you are part of this so-called silent majority, then please, for the betterment and future of our country, SPEAK UP AND QUIT BEING A COWARD!

The GREATEST truth of all time is one that is being silenced, rejected, and shut down. This truth is the Word of God, The Bible. Even though it is being rejected, Christians have a calling and a purpose which is to spread the Gospel. It seems as if there is a silent majority, not only with patriots but with Christians. Christians, wake up and be unashamed of The Gospel of Christ.

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.” Romans 1:16

The Apostle Paul had the mindset of unashamedly preaching the Gospel to those who believe and those who do not believe in Jesus. This should be the mindset that EVERY Christian should have, yet they don’t. Many are fearful over persecution over preaching the Gospel, but we should live without a spirit of fear. People are losing their souls while Christians are just living their lives! Tell others about the saving grace of Jesus and do so without fear. It is beyond time that Christians get off of the bench and onto the battlefield. What will you do?

