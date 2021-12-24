There is a crisis of faith in this generation. The Bible says very clearly in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith, it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that He is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” This scriptural teaching has been proven to be true even in the 21st century. It seems as if there are far too many Christians who claim the Christian faith, yet they do not act or walk in that faith. This my friends is a crisis. It is a crisis because God has called us to step out in faith and obey Him rather than obeying our fleshly and worldly desires.



In this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews the senior pastor of Eternal Word Church, Pastor Philip Smith. Pastor Philip and Alex discuss the crisis of faith that is mentioned above and how to please God. Our faith in God and obedience in God should be one of, if not our top priority in life. We ought to walk as Christ walked, talk as Christ talked, live as Christ lives, and do as Christ did. It takes faith to do so, but when we walk in faith, it changes lives.



In this episode, Alex asked 8 questions:

1. What does faith look like for me?

2. What have I done in faith this year?

3. What can I do TODAY to focus on Jesus?

4. Is my faith inactive because of sin?

5. What am I worried about?

6. How am I trusting God with my worry?

7. What risky thing can I do in 2022 to activate my faith?

8. Is there a sin that I am entertaining that distances me from God?



You will never be the man or woman of God that He wants you to be if you do not live by faith and if you are actively and willingly sinning against God. Act in faith and God will be pleased.

