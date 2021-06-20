A COMPLETE OBSESSED JOKE: Biden & Democrats Have Nothing to Talk About Other Than Trump

A closeup photo from OAN at the G7 conference shows exactly what President Joe Biden and his handlers are putting on his pathetic flash cards.

Biden has proven to be a total embarrassment on the world stage this past week and it now appears that he is trying to pin America’s current problems on former President Donald Trump. He is also so incompetent that he needs a notecard to tell him what to say!

Read what was on the notecard below:

DOJ Talking Points

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Trump abused power/Trump DOJ out of control.

Now we have to clean it up.

I’ve made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values and principles and priorities – not Donald Trump’s

They include: Respect…

Check it out:

When Grandpa Babble Biden was speaking today, the camera zoomed in on his notecard. Biden is obsessed with Trump. Everything listed is about Trump. 😂😂😂 #Trump pic.twitter.com/Dlv4MSPQVu — Stefanie Daubert 🇺🇸 (@Stefild) June 13, 2021

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP! When will the Biden administration stop blaming Donald Trump and instead take responsibility for their own failures?!

Biden’s performance has been a massive flop. While speaking on Tuesday, Biden degraded into a gibberish laced rant. It is very hard to understand what he was trying to say.

“And uh, I’ve said before and I apologize for the – Oh, I didn’t Jake Sullivan from the State Department [inaudible],” Biden said with his Secretary of State by his side. “I’m leaving out a lot of people here I apologize. I’m going to get in trouble. But, anyway, we’ll get back to that. But um we um you know…”

WATCH:

👇👇👇The President of the United States (who got 81 million votes FYI) 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0iugkPGQhJ — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 15, 2021

During a press conference on Sunday, Biden confused Libya and Syria three times at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

The confusion came as Biden tried responding to a question from NBC News’ Peter Alexander who was asking about what his planned actions were against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden’s answer was completely embarrassing considering he confused Syria and Libya three different times.

“There is no guarantee you can change a person’s behavior or the behavior of their country. Autocrats have enormous power and they do not have to answer to a public,” Biden started. “The fact is that it may very well be if I respond in kind, which I will, that it does not dissuade him. He wants to keep going. But I think we’re gonna be moving in a direction where Russia has its own dilemmas, let us say, in dealing with its economy, dealing with — COVID, and dealing with, not only the United States, but Europe writ large and the Middle East.”

“There is a lot going on where we can work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passes to be able to go through and provide — food assistance — an economic, I mean — vital assistance to a population that is in real trouble. I think I’m gonna very hard — by the way there’s places where — I should not be starting off by negotiating in public here, but let me say it this way — Russia has engaged in activities which we believe are contrary to international norms,” he added.

“They have also bitten off some real problems they’re gonna have trouble chewing on. For example, the rebuilding of Syria, of Libya — you know, this is — they’re there and as long as they’re there without the ability to bring about some order in the region, you can’t do that very well without providing or the basic economic needs of people, so I am hopeful that we can find accommodation where we can save the lives of people in, for example, in Libya consistent with the interests of — may be far different reasons — but for the same reasons,” the president finished.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce unleashed on Biden in a tweet: “This is horrible. At some point his cognitive disfunction has to be considered a natl security threat if only because of the confidence it must give our enemies “President confuses Syria with Libya three times””

