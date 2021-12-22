A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM MY GRANDADDY BILLY GRAHAM, SHARED BY HIS GRANDSON RAYMOND GRAHAM​

The Bible tells us that angels sang of peace on the night Jesus Christ was born more than 2,000 years ago. Songs of peace? Peace is not a typical song—or a word—we hear today. Instead, today’s headlines and social media feeds point more to fear, worry, and uncertainty.

Undoubtedly, we are living in an unstable time. My granddaddy, Billy Graham—decades ago—said:​

“Pessimism is the mood of our time. I have talked to many of the world’s great leaders and one thing they all have in common is despair. The tensions, the conflicts, the seeming insoluble problems of this world tend to make them cynical and doubtful. Some blame God for the troubles of this world, but man should blame himself. The trouble with man is man. Man has a spiritual disease, and the disease is sin.”​

So, where’s the peace the angels sang about? Keep reading to see what my granddaddy said about the Good News of Christmas:​

“Take your imagination back 2,000 years to that first Christmas when the world experienced three astonishing phenomena.



“First, there was the star. There were many stars in the sky, but none like this. This one shone with the aura and brilliance of ​another world.



“Second, there was a new song in the air. A world which had lost its song learned to sing again. With the coming of God in the flesh, hope sprang in the heart of man, Led by angelic beings, the whole world took up the refrain, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’ (Luke 2:14, KIV)



“Thirdly, there was good news – the Good News that at last a Savior had come to save men from sin.​



“Christman should be a time of renewed hope – not hope in the status quo, not hope in the Western world, not in o​urparticular political concept – but Christmas hope, Christian hope, hope in Jesus Christ.”​



I’m grateful that we have the true hope of Christmas—the “Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11, ESV). I hope you will look for ways you can share this message of Good News with a family member, loved one, or friend today.​

Our appreciation to Roy Graham for sharing his grandfather’s Christmas inspirational message.



Merry Christmas!



From,



Roy Graham and the DCPATRIOT

