A true Christmas miracle as a bathtub full of babies was found and recovered after the Kentucky Tornado last week, and unbelievable site has occurred, thanks to God above.

Two babies survived a Tornado in Kentucky last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it withe them inside, their grandmother said.

“Thank you Jesus!” Watch the moment Kentucky babies FOUND ALIVE after tornado carried away bathtub with them inside – https://t.co/qhvYcA4z3H pic.twitter.com/qtvQUNAsla — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 21, 2021

