A CALL ON AMERICAN CHRISTIANS TO STAND STRONG BY FRANKLIN GRAHAM​

In today’s increasingly progressive culture, do you ever struggle with how to stand for Jesus Christ and His truth? I do, and that’s why I was so encouraged by this recent devotion from my dad.

It’s a powerful explanation for how believers can respond to the godlessness that seems to be taking over so much of our society. I hope it will inspire you as much as it did me.

“Daniel was taken captive along with many other Judeans by the pagan Babylonians during the reign of Judean King Jehoiakim. The northern kingdom of Israel had already fallen to the Assyrians more than a hundred years earlier. It was a dark, dark time.



“I’m sure you know the story. Taken into the king’s service, Daniel, in obedience to God, refused the choice food he was offered (perhaps because it would be considered unclean to a Hebrew or because it might have been offered to an idol). God gave him favor, and he eventually rose to become ruler of the whole province of Babylon after interpreting King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream. Later on, under a new king, he was thrown into a lion’s den because he continued to pray to the one true God.



“But listen, it’s all because Daniel remained steadfast in his faith in God and refused to compromise in even the slightest detail. ‘Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s delicacies, nor with the wine which he drank’ (Daniel 1:8, NKJV).



“When Daniel was told that praying to anyone except the king was forbidden, ‘he went home. And in his upper room, with his windows open toward Jerusalem, he knelt down on his knees three times that day, and prayed and gave thanks before his God, as was his custom since early days’ (Daniel 6:10, NKJV).



“Daniel was resolute in his faith and practice. He would not yield an inch to the wicked culture of his day. He would not bend nor bow to anyone but his God.



“This is exactly how Christians should respond in these perilous days. Men, women, and young people—all of us—must stand strong and unafraid against the powerful currents of godlessness that grow more dangerous by the day.



“It starts with making up our minds not to accept the false narrative of a secular, atheistic culture. We have to make the Word of God our absolute source of truth, come what may.



“And it continues by persevering in prayer and personal holy conduct, regardless of the consequences. Daniel spent time with God, seeking His face and continually growing in his fear and reverence of the Lord. That emboldened him to face his enemies and refuse to waver.



“But Daniel did more than pray.



“He wrote this near the end of his prophetic book: ‘The people who know their God shall stand firm and take action’ (Daniel 11:32, ESV). Knowing God and being a man of resolute action went hand in hand for Daniel.



“So, it should be for us today.



“I believe in taking action when the forces of evil are knocking on the door and seeking to destroy our families and our nation. For the sake of His great Name, I will stand strong, by His grace, for my children and grandchildren. There’s too much at stake.



“I thank God for those who are resisting the evil of our day. I know there are millions of God-fearing believers who are also not afraid to speak the truth even when lies have gained so much ground.



“In the words of the Apostle Paul: ‘Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong’ (1 Corinthians 16:13, ESV).”

Thank you for your heart to stand boldly for Jesus Christ. I am grateful for you!

In Christ,

Roy Graham

Our appreciation to Roy Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for this inspired message.

