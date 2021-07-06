92 Shot, 16 Killed Over the Fourth of July Weekend in Democrat Ran Hellhole Chicago

Unbelievable folks, if 92 people had been shot in any other city in America, they would have declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard. This is beyond out of control, and this city and state has lost the ability to govern on any level at this point for the people.

According to the latest statistics, 92 people were shot, and 16 people killed over the Fourth of July Holiday weekend in the liberal hellhole of Chicago, Illinois. Among those 92 shot, 6 were children that were wounded in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

This is the most violent weekend so far in 2021 of any American city, and for Chicago itself. Also among the shot were two Chicago police officers.

Amid the notoriously violent weekend, the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Sunday hosted a Fourth of July cookout and party at the Concordia Place Apartments on the Far South Side.

At the event, Jackson urged people to put down their guns and called on city officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, to actively work together to tamp down gun violence.

“The finger-pointing must end,” Jackson said.

He later added that, “We need better and we deserve better.”

Jackson’s comments come two days after City Council members spent six hours interrogating Brown over his plans to curb the latest surge in summertime gun violence.

“We urge people… to put down their guns, stop the violence. Of course, when they see violence – (an) attempt to overthrow our government and they’re treated with kid gloves, it decreases the message: If you pick up a gun and shoot somebody, you’re not walking away,” Jackson said. “We deserve a better America.”

Defunding the police seems to be working well for Democrats. Side note, where is Black Lives Matter? Shouldn’t they be protesting all of this violence against Black people in an American city? Oh that’s right, it only matters when a convicted felon doesn’t follow orders and ends up getting shot by a police officer who’s white. We forgot.

