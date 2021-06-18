899 People Given Expired Covid Vaccine Doses in New York City’s Time Square Site

Almost 900 people, 899 to be exact received expired COVID-19 vaccine does at a vaccination site in Times Square this month, officials reported on Tuesday.

The 899 people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should schedule another shot as soon as possible a New York City Health Department official said. You know, because they’ve already screwed you once, sign right up and do it again New York! The sheep are going to continue to be sheep America, and it’s frightening how wussified and pussified America is becoming.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots under contract to the city, said in a statement, “We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”

Health Department spokesperson Patrick Gallahue said those who got the expired doses “have received e-mails, phone calls, and are also being sent letters to make sure they are aware of this situation.”

What are your thoughts America? Not even an apology for this massive screw up? Not even a stack of free lottery tickets or a case of jelly doughnuts. What a rip off..

