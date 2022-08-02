85-Year-Old Pope Francis Mentions Retirement: ‘You Can Change a Pope’

Is Pope Francis suggesting retirement? Perhaps he can talk to President Joe Biden who also desperately needs to resign. But let’s stick to the Pope for now.

Pople Francis says he may need to retire after he was wheeled around Canada.

The 85-year-old pope told reporters “the door is open” for stepping down.

“It’s not strange. It’s not a catastrophe. You can change the pope,” he said from an airplane wheelchair.

The Holy See realized he needs to slow down on his first trip using a wheelchair, walker, and cane.

“I think at my age and with these limitations, I have to save [my energy] to be able to serve the church, or on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.

Francis apologized to Indigenous people in Canada on behalf of the Catholic Church.

The Church in #Canada has been hurt by the evil perpetrated by some of its sons and daughters. I would like once more to ask forgiveness of all the victims of abuse. The pain and the shame we feel must become an occasion for conversion: never again! #ApostolicJourney — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 28, 2022

