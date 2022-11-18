81% of Voters View McConnell Unfavorably in Latest Polling

Just 7 percent of voters view Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell favorably, but that didn’t stop the tyrants in the GOP from stabbing their constituents in the back yet again and electing him to be the leader of the Senate for their party.

81% of those same voters polled view him unfavorably. Among the Republican Party, only 18 percent of Republicans approve of McConnell, the fact they still voted him as leader of the Senate proves they don’t give a damn about you the voter.

61 percent disapprove of McConnell entirely.

Civiqs polling, which dates back to 2018, indicated McConnell has never sunk to a low favorability rating of 7 percent. In February 2021, McConnell’s approval rating was 8 percent, reaching 12 percent in June 2021. Since then, it has gravitated between 8 and 11 percent.

During the last two years of the Trump administration, McConnell enjoyed a much better favorability rating, reaching as high as 31 percent in February and October 2020.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the debt has soared more than $20 trillion, illegal immigration is running rampant, Americans haven’t gained any wages in years, and he allowed Obamacare to be enacted in 2010. Should we go back to 2008 the they piled out the big banks and social media companies are silencing individuals like our own Matt Couch and President Trump without any repercussions?

Pathetic isn’t it? Do you like Mitch McConnell? Comment below and let us know!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...