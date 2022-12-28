80+ Year Old Elderly California Woman Fights Off Armed Robber on Bike Christmas Morning, Police Say [VIDEO]

An elderly woman in California fought off an armed man on a teal-colored bicycle who tried to rob her on her morning walk Christmas morning, police say.

The epic showdown unfolded very early on Christmas morning as the unidentified woman took a walk in her Westminster neighborhood at about 3 a.m.

The woman, in her eighties, was confronted by the man with a gun after he rode up to her on his teal bike near the intersection of Bushard Street and England Avenue.

We’re not sure if this guy is Devo from the movie “Friday” just yet, but it’s sure starting to sound that way.

He brandished the weapon and demanded her to give him her purse.

Rather than meet his demands, grandma fought back!

“Not wanting to relinquish her purse, especially on Christmas, the victim took out her pepper spray and used it on the suspect,” police said. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle.”

Police have not been able to identify the suspect in this case, but we have an idea of who it might be.

We’re kidding, that’s Devo from the movie “Friday” but it sure is starting to sound like him in this story.

The man was described as a Latino male in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. She said he had a “chiseled” face and a “pointy” nose and was wearing a black beanie and a black jacket with white lettering.

Akesa Oliveti, a nearby resident, told KTLA-TV the attempted robbery was uncharacteristic for the neighborhood.

“I think good for her, I mean, self-defense, you know, you gotta do whatever you can to protect yourself,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate that happened in our neighborhood,” Oliveti added. “For our experience, we’ve never heard or seen anything like that happen around here.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward and also encourage residents to check their surveillance footage and cameras to look for the suspect on Christmas Day.

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



