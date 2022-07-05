71 Shot, 8 Dead in Chicago 4th of July Weekend Violence Chicago Police Report (These Totals Do Not Include Parade Shooting)

Ah yes, while all eyes and outrage are on the horrific shooting at a 4th of July parade on the north shores of Chicago (Highland Park), the real truth of Chicago gun violence is coming out yet again after another weekend of violence in America’s most deadly city.

Seventy one people were shot, eight fatally, in the 4th of July holiday weekend shootings across the Windy City, Chicago police said.

Last year, 19 people were killed and more than 100 shot, but you didn’t hear about that story either unless you’re subscribed to and following us at The DC Patriot because we report the truth the rest of the media refuses to.

In 2020, 79 people were shot, 15 of them killed. So basically a normal weekend for Chicago when you add in the deadly shooting at a 4th of July parade in a Chicago Suburb where 26 were wounded and 6 killed.

It’s astonishing that the Illinois Governor can call for gun control, but completely not discuss that 71 people were shot and 8 dead in Chicago, but the parade of course is the talking point the liberals want you focused on. Are you paying attention yet America? You’re being played and lied to.

They never talk about the gun violence and who does the majority of these killings in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, New York, etc.

