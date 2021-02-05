7 House Republicans Get The DOJ Involved Over Cuomo’s Nursing Home Crisis

On Wednesday afternoon, NY Rep. Elise Stefanik led a group of Republicans to request a DOJ subpoena of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and everyone in his office over the massive nursing home COVID crisis they are responsible for.

As you know, thousands of unnecessary nursing home deaths came at the hands of Cuomo who sent sick people into these homes filled with high risk elderly individuals. Not only that, but a new report from NY Attorney General Letitia James exposed the fact that these nursing home deaths were actually undercounted by roughly 50%

This was the last straw for 7 House Republicans, and now they’re getting the DOJ involved.

“My fellow NY House Republicans and I just sent a letter to the DOJ requesting immediate subpoenas for Gov Cuomo, the Secretary to the Gov, the Health Commissioner and staff on ALL documents related to their disastrous nursing home policies,” tweeted Rep. Stefanik.

“The people of NY deserve JUSTICE!,” she added.

🚨My fellow NY House Republicans and I just sent a letter to the DOJ requesting immediate subpoenas for Gov Cuomo, the Secretary to the Gov, the Health Commissioner and staff on ALL documents related to their disastrous nursing home policies



The people of NY deserve JUSTICE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/F9K2s6KzNw — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) February 3, 2021

Here are a few excerpts from the letter to the DOJ:

“We are also grateful to New York State Attorney General Letitia James for revealing the veracity of Governor Cuomo’s mismanagement in her recent report, but the people of New York deserve greater transparency, accountability, and ultimately, the truth about the coverup that Governor Cuomo’s administration engaged in.

Upon taking office, President Biden pledged that the Department of Justice would be independent, with loyalty only to ‘the law, the Constitution, and the people of this nation, to guarantee justice”

In that spirit, we respectfully request the Department of Justice issue subpoenas for Governor Cuomo, the Secretary to the Governor, the New York State Commissioner of Health and their staff on all documentation and communications related to their nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also ask for an immediate and thorough update on the Civil Rights Division’s inquiry into New York State’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in our nursing homes“

According to the NY Post, Governor Cuomo fired back with a childish response to this very serious matter:

“It’s not [a] surprise this QANON Trump puppet, her treason caucus and their friends want to talk about anything other than the approaching once [sic] month anniversary of the Capitol insurrection that they helped foment and resulted in the death of a police officer. It’s a naked ploy and New Yorkers see right through it. Maybe someone should investigate what she and the rest of the Trump enablers knew about the organizing and planning of this riot,”

What is your reaction to this story? Should Cuomo be investigated for causing the unnecessary death of thousands of elderly people in New York? Comment below…

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...