60+ MICHIGAN SCHOOLS CLOSED TEMPORARILY AFTER THREATS OF MORE VIOLENCE LAST WEEK

Multiple school districts and as many as 60 Michigan schools in the suburban areas of Detroit have temporarily closed due to threats of more violence in the wake of the tragic Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and several more students injured, according to Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said Thursday.

Bouchard stated that at least 100 instances of direct threats or threatening social media post have surfaced throughout the state and each threat needs to be investigated, costing law enforcement and educational resources.



“I don’t know what is in people’s minds to think that after a real tragedy it makes sense to make threats,” Bouchard told reporters. “They fall into two buckets. One is, they think it’s funny. It is not. Two, they think it’s a way to get out of school. It is not. It’s a crime.”

The sheriff added, “The influx of false flag operations was stretching local law enforcement thin, and that some of the phony calls were coming from over 100 miles away. It’s overrunning our resources to investigate the false threats.”



In a statement sent to Newsweek, Michigan State Superintendent of the Department of Education Dr. Michael F. Rice said, “It’s an outrage that some individuals would use a tragedy like Oxford to create more upset, fear and disruption. Local school superintendents have the health and safety of their students and staff to protect and always use their best judgement whether to close schools for safety’s sake.”



Rice continued, “School leaders should work with their local law enforcement officials t identify and prosecute, to the fullest of the law, those who make threats of violence against their school communities.”



Bloomfield Hills School District Superintendent Pat Watson had given notice that its schools would be closed Thursday after receiving numerous reports of threats of violence on social media. “Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday.”



Holly Area Schools also announced their schools would be closed Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution” following multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area Schools was posted on social media, according to District Superintendent Scott Roper and Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh in a joint statement.



Other systems that were closed Thursday included Troy Schools, Rochester Community Schools, Brandon School District, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, Lake Orion Community Schools, Clawson Public Schools, Warren Consolidated Schools, Hazel Park Schools, Avondale School District, West Bloomfield School District and Lamphere Schools.



The Oxford Community Schools, the Oakland County district where the shooting took place, was scheduled to be closed the rest of the week, according to officials posting on the system’s website.

