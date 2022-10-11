60+ High School Football Players in Alabama Get Baptized Together Putting God First in Their Lives

No matter what you think, isn’t it great to hear some positive stories that involved Jesus in this terrible world? Well we’ve got one for you, and it’s truly amazing.

The Mattie T. Blount High School Leopards are making history, and it’s not just on the football field. This team doesn’t just have coaches and players in the locker room, they’ve got them for life. The Alabama school, which is located in the Mobile-area community of Eight Mile, also has Pastor Wesley Davis there too.

Thanks to his efforts and God’s grace, over 60 football players on the squad have been baptized, and more are being led to the Lord.

Davis is the senior pastor at Nazaree Full Gospel Church in Mobile, Alabama and there is part of his congregations ministry to each out to kids at risk, according to WPMI-TV.

“All you have to do is take the time and say, ‘How can we help?’ It doesn’t have to be on the grand scale. It can be something as small as showing up, walking in the hallway. It is a village that raises our kids,” he said.

Before practice last Thursday, Davis gave Blount players a biblical pep talk about being underdogs, which was needed as the 2-4 Leopards were about to go against the undefeated Theodore Bobcats.

“Judges Chapter 6 talks about this guy named Gideon. Gideon was a small farmer, but God called him to do something incredible,” the pastor told the team.

Gideon led the Israelites to victory over the Midianites and threw off their oppressive yoke, despite a massive numerical disadvantage in troops.

The stakes for the Blount Leopards were more modest — but this is high school football, not the battlefield.

“Big game this week. What happens if we win?” Davis asked the players, rhetorically.

“Playoffs!” the team responded, almost in unison.

“That’s right,” Davis noted.

However, the team’s biggest victory was won in August, when more than 60 of the players were baptized in the church, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Our Worship Experience this past Sunday was phenomenal,” the church said on social media.

“We are celebrating the 60+ football players of Blount High School that gave their lives to Christ yesterday. God is up to something BIG at 1695!”

According to Davis, the church’s involvement doesn’t end with the outreach to the football players. Nazaree also hosts Bible study on Wednesday nights and has youth Sunday school.

“When it carries over to the athletes it carries over to the students, so that works out good,” Davis said.

“I felt like I wanted to connect with the Lord on that level,” said sophomore Jaylen Alexander, a cornerback.

“It provides a coat of protection over me because I know God’s on my side,” he said.

“It made me feel free, like I can just live with God and live with him in my heart,” said Rydarrian Locke, senior left tackle.

