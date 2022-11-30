53-Year-Old Russian Billionaire Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Monaco in Latest Crypto Mystery Death – ‘After Another Passenger Cancelled at the Last Minute’

Vyacheslav Taran, a 53-year-old Russian Billionaire died after the helicopter he was traveling in crashed near the resort town of Villefranche-sur-Mer after taking off from Lausanne, Switzerland.

The helicopter mysteriously crashed in good weather, and after another passenger reportedly cancelled last minute.

Taran is the third Cryptocurrency entrepreneur to die unexpectedly in recent weeks.

This comes just says after businessman Tiantian Kullander, 30, died “in his sleep.” Another Crypto millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, 29, drowned on a Puerto Rico beach after tweeting that he feared the CIA and Mossad were going to murder him. Nothing to see here folks, it’s just a conspiracy we’re sure of it.

Taran is the co-foudner of trading and investment platform Libertex and Forex Club, and was flyingsg from Lausanne with an experienced pilot in a single-envied H130 helicopter when it crashed around 1pm on November 25.

The 35-year-old French pilot was also killed in the crash.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor of Nice, who visited the scene, said that the fault of a third party could not be ruled out at this time.

Another unidentified passenger had been due to join Taran on the flight, but they cancelled last minute, according to local media.

Taran, a highly successful offshore specialist who lived in Monaco for the past ten years, has three children with his wife Olga, founder of Hello Monaco media.

The Ukrainian News Agency UNIAN made a claim without any evidence that Taran was a “Billionaire Crypto businessman with likely ties to Russian Foreign Intelligence Services.” Yeah, this had nothing to do with him being taken out, that really helps dial down the conspiracy nonsense now that the Ukrainians are making shit up as usual.

It was alleged that he was linked to the SVR Foreign Espionage Agency (formerly KGB) and was responsible for “laundering Russian funds through a system of cryptocurrency operations.”

“It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022,” said a statement from the financier’s company.

“The board of directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.”

Taran was a well known and highly respected businessman around the globe. A formal investigation has been launched into the crash by the French authorities and Airbus, makers of the H130.

The following is from The Daily Mail“

A number of Russian businessmen have died in mysterious circumstances since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Viktor Cherkesov, 72, a close KGB spy and mentor of Vladimir Putin who was demoted after publicly criticising the Kremlin leader, died from an unexplained ‘serious disease’.

Recent deaths also include Ivan Pechorin, 39, director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, who ‘fell overboard’ from his yacht in September.

Pavel Pchelnikov, 52, a PR manager for the Russian Railways, was shot dead in his Moscow apartment the same month, and Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom executive, was found hanged at his house, also in Moscow.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...