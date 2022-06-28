50 Illegal Immigrants Found Dead in Semi-Trailer Trying to Cross Southern Border Illegally, as White House Claims Border is Secure

The worst smuggling death in the history of the United States government has taken place as over 50 illegal immigrants were found dead in a semi-trailer where they were trying to sneak across the southern border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others blamed President Joe Biden and his administrations failed policies for the horrific scene of cooked bodies in the summer heat.

In an idiotic remark, the White House Press Secretary made the following remarks, which sent Abbott and others into a frenzy and rightfully so.

“The fact of the matter is, the border is closed,” Jean-Pierre added. “Which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks.”

Abbott’s response is below from Twitter:

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas.



These deaths are on Biden.



They are a result of his deadly open border policies.



They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

Abbott had tweeted in response to the tragedy: “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Mexican officials confirmed early Tuesday that 50 migrants had died in the incident — including 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans. The remainder had yet to be identified.

Sixteen were hospitalized due to overheating and heat-related illnesses authorities said.

The Biden Administrations top brass, responsible for the wide open border with more border crossings than any time in United States history tried to shift blame and pivot with responses.

“Our prayers are with those who tragically lost their lives, their loved ones as well as those still fighting for their lives. We’re also grateful for the swift work of federal, state and local first responders,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“As [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has said, far too many lives have been lost to this dangerous journey,” she added. “We will continue to take action to disrupt human smuggling networks, which have no regard for lives. They exploit and endanger to make a profit.”

US Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

The southern border is out of control with a record high 239,416 border crossings in May alone.

