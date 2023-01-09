45th President Donald J. Trump Sued for Allegedly Causing Death of Police Officer in Jan 6 Attacks [DETAILS INSIDE]

In today’s round of lunacy, former President Donald J. Trump has been sued for allegedly causing the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on January 6.

This is absolutely ludicrous as Sicknick died on January 7 of natural causes due to a stroke. It’s unbelievable the overreach we’re seeing with this incident.

As you can see from the headline below, CBS reporting here that Sicknick’s death had nothing to do with the Capitol attack.

Officer Brian Sicknick, a United States Capitol Police officer, died on January 7, 2021, after having two strokes one day after he responded to an attack on the U.S. Capitol. The District of Columbia chief medical examiner found that Sicknick had died from stroke, classifying his death as natural and additionally commented that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” His cremated remains were laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on February 2, 2021, before they were buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sandra Garza, the late Brian Sicknick’s girlfriend is seeing Trump and two Capitol riot defendants and demanding that each of them pay $10 million, according to the lawsuit filed on Thursday.

How can you sue for someone killed that you weren’t even married to? We’re just asking the questions folks, the mainstream media won’t do it, so we will.

Garza’s lawyer says that any damages awarded in the lawsuit will be donated to charity.

The lawsuit accuses Donald Trump of directly inciting “the violence at the US Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun.”

“After Defendant Trump’s speech ended, insurgents charged the hill surrounding the U.S. Capitol and began scaling the building’s outer walls. Officers reported rioters were attacking them with metal poles. Law enforcement and local leaders put out calls for help. Officers called for reinforcements as the mob pulled down the gates erected to protect the U.S. Capitol and attacked officers,” the lawsuit states.

Donald Trump told the audience members attending his January 6 speech to “go peacefully and patriotically and make their voices heard.” The media continues to never use this footage, because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

Here’s NBC News also reported that he died the day after of natural causes, and not because of what happened at the Capitol.

The first incursion at the capitol occurred at 12:53 p.m. at the Northwest side of the Capitol. The NY Times claims that Trump’s “call to action” was at 1:12 p.m. This is nearly twenty minutes after the first breach of the barricades. The speech was a mile and a half away from the capitol.

The inflammatory statement that Donald Trump caused the death of Sicknick is a baseless accusation.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the medical examiner in the Sicknick case, found that the officer had died of natural causes. He told The Washington Post that “the autopsy found no evidence that Officer Sicknick had an allergic reaction to chemicals nor of any internal or external injuries.”

The Washington Examiner notes, there was an addition to the story: “Law enforcement officials initially said Mr. Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher, but weeks later, police sources and investigators were at odds over whether he was hit. Medical experts have said he did not die of blunt force trauma, according to one law enforcement official.”

The New York Times initially described officer Sicknick’s death as having occurred from being attacked by “Trump loyalists.”

“Mr. Sicknick, 42, an officer for the Capitol Police, died on Thursday from brain injuries he sustained after Trump loyalists who overtook the complex struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials,” the Times initially wrote.

The New York Times found it painfully hard to admit what really happened, including this misleading line here.

“Investigators have found little evidence to back up the attack with the fire extinguisher as the cause of death, the official said. Instead, they increasingly suspect that a factor was Officer Sicknick being sprayed in the face by some sort of irritant, like mace or bear spray, the law enforcement official said,” the piece claimed.

The New York Times finally changed and reported what really happened: His death was attributed neither to blunt force trauma nor to chemical irritants.

“Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick had multiple strokes hours after sparring with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 riot and died of natural causes, Washington’s medical examiner said on Monday,” the Times reported.

